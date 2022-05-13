Hair stylists donate vouchers to thank hospital staff

Pictured from left: Nicky Durmaz, Matron, Sarah Shinton and Sonia Sparrow, business partners at Urban Coiffeur, and Annette Murphy, Senior Sister

Hair stylists Urban Coiffeur, of Wednesfield, donated 400 cups of coffee and vouchers offering a 20 per cent discount off any haircut and styling as a thank you to staff at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust.

Sarah Shinton, 35, who runs the salon on Wood End Road with business partner Sonia Sparrow, made the generous offer after being treated as a patient at New Cross Hospital last year.

“I had a molar pregnancy (where there's a problem with a fertilised egg, which means a baby and a placenta do not develop the way they should) and had to undergo a lot of treatment at New Cross,” said Sarah.

“I had chemotherapy every other day for six months so I really got to know some of the nurses well and got an insight into how hard they work.

“I was looked after really well and it made me think about giving back to the community, so I thought I’d start by doing this.”

The pair, who have run the salon for nearly 14 years, have a strong connection to New Cross, where many of their clients work.

Sarah was born there and is six months pregnant with her first baby, which will also be born at the hospital.

Sonia, 34, of Bilston, had both her daughters, 10 and four, at New Cross and the hair stylists know lots of staff at the trust, as well as relatives who work there.