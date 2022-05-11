Two care providers told to improve in latest Black Country CQC reports

The latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) report includes inspections of adult social care, hospitals and primary medical care.

The inspections include ratings which show the CQC's overall judgement of the quality of care, and from highest to lowest marks they can include outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

Five points are assessed and these are whether the places of care are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Care providers across the region have had recent inspections and their ratings are as follows:

Dudley

One care provider in Dudley was in the latest round of ratings, and it was given an overall rating of 'requires improvement'.

Sanctuary's facility at 12 Collett Close, Amblecote, Dudley, DY8 4HS, was given five ratings of 'requires improvement' in all areas.

The rating has been marked as an improvement, after it was given a rating of 'inadequate' in September 2021, and was put into special measures, but after this latest unannounced inspection, the care provider is no longer in special measures.

Wolverhampton

One care provider in Wolverhampton was in the latest batch of ratings, and it was given an overall rating of 'requires improvement'.