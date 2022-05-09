Hospital staff 'humbled' by donation left in will

Left to right, Dr Julie Brent, Professor David Loughton, Senior Sister Kirsty and Rick WIlliams

The donation came from Michael Worrall who chose to donate the money through a gift in his will to The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity.

It was used to create two new cubicles on the children’s ward at New Cross Hospital - named The Worrall Suite.

Mr Worrall was a former patient at New Cross Hospital who passed away on September 15, 2016 at the age of 78.

Rick Williams. Mr Worrall’s solicitor, said: “Mike was a kind generous man who, unfortunately was struck down by cancer.

"He spent long and painful times in hospital, having had part of his vocal organs removed, but nonetheless, he was cheerful and his usual helpful self, even when in obvious pain.

“He was always a generous man.

"He saved his earnings and his other assets and wanted to make a difference, particularly for people suffering from cancer and, more particularly for children. He hoped that his bequests would assist younger people and make their lives better than they might otherwise be.

“When revising his will Mike instructed me to make sure that any funds that he left and which were surplus should be used for the benefit of the children in the cancer wards at New Cross Hospital.

“Mike would be very impressed at what has been done and would think that his hard work and not spending everything he had got, but saving it for the future to benefit those who were in a worse position than he was, were well worth the sacrifices and would leave something in his memory.

"I hope that the children and their families who use the facilities will be aware that a man they did not know wanted to do something to make their lives better.”

Staff said they are 'immensely grateful' to receive the donation.

The remaining funds were also used to buy educational equipment, including a laptop, for older children to occupy them during their treatment.

Kirsty Lewis, senior matron for children’s acute services, said: “We are so incredibly grateful for the extremely kind and generous bequest from Mr Worrall which has made our new oncology cubicles possible.

“Many of our oncology patients spend a considerable amount of time with us on the ward throughout their cancer journey - these new cubicles mean we are able to care for these patients in a specially adapted environment in their local hospital which offers them increased protection from infection whilst they undergo treatment.