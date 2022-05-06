Care home residents star in comedy club to celebrate World Laughter Day

Residents Janet Tait and Michael Allison enjoy a joke together

The fun-loving folk living at three Staffordshire care homes, Tudor House and Windsor House in Cannock and Wheaton Aston Court in Stafford, enjoyed a good chuckle as part of their World Laughter Day celebrations on May 1.

Residents and team members took to the stage and shared their funniest jokes, stories and impressions to kick off the event ‘Laughter & Sunshine’, which is running in more than 150 Four Seasons care homes across the UK.

Jean Briggs telling team member Keith Hulme her favourite joke

Some of the activities residents can take part in include Laughter Yoga sessions, listening to local children’s favourite jokes and enjoying performances by visiting comedians and singers.

Resident Michael Allison, aged 78, said: “That was great fun, I really didn’t know we had so many jokers living here, I’ve been laughing all afternoon."

Resident Janet Tait, also aged 78, added: "They say laughter is the best medicine and I couldn’t agree more.

Resident Phillip Pickles loved being part of the comedy club

"Even though some of the jokes were terrible, as soon as other people started to laugh it set me off too.

"A lovely way to forget old age aches and pains, everyone should try and laugh more."

The homes’ Magic Moments co-ordinators are also putting together ‘Happiness Handbooks’ full of residents’ own tips and ideas to bring laughter and sunshine into older life.

Residents Patricia Simons and Janet Tait agree laughter is the best medicine

Top tips so far include: "Think about the most embarrassing thing that happened to you when you were young and I’m sure you’ll laugh about it now" and "Try singing ‘Bring me sunshine’ and doing the Morecambe and Wise silly walk; it never fails to make me feel cheery."

Sally McCoy, home manager at Windsor House, said: "After the challenges of the last two years we decided it was time to celebrate the joy of laughter and the benefits it brings.

"Research says that children laugh on average 300 times a day but adults only 17, so we’ve got a lot of catching up to do.