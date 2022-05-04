Group raise thousands in Dave's memory on Bridgnorth Walk

Dave's pack who completed the Bridgnorth walk

Dave Roberts, a farmer in Pattingham, died of bowel cancer in February last year, just over two weeks after his diagnosis.

A group of around 70 friends and family of varying ages did the long Bridgnorth Walk and the junior walk on Bank Holiday Monday, including his daughter Alice.

Dave Roberts who died last year

Dave's brother, Andy, and his wife Sarah and uncle Robert were also among the group, some of whom had come from London, Lancashire, Gloucestershire and Devon.

So far they have raised just over £7,900 from a JustGiving page, with the money to be split between Bowel Cancer UK and the Severn Hospice.

Dave was an avid Wolves fan and two of the group wore the famous old gold and black top to do the walk in his memory, despite one of them being a Newcastle fan.

Christine, who completed the main walk in seven hours and 19 minutes said it was an idea she had which had just mushroomed.

She said: "It seemed everyone wanted to get involved - even my mother, Sue, did the walk. and it turned out to be a wonderful day raising money for a cause which is obviously close to our heart.

"The kids got involved by doing the junior walk, and for me it wasn't easy as I do dog walking but had to do quite a bit of training hill walking to get ready for it.

"Everyone finished at different times but they all waited in Whitburn Street at the finish line, and to see everyone together at the end was just emotional.