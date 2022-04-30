Notification Settings

People urged to make use of pharmacies over bank holiday weekend

By Deborah Hardiman

Families across the Black Country are being urged to make full use of chemist services for minor ailments over bank holiday weekend.

Health chiefs say a number of community pharmacies will be open on Bank Holiday Monday and are able to help residents with prescriptions and non-urgent medical advice and treatment of common illnesses. Some GP surgeries will also be open.

NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group chief medical officer Dr Masood Ahmed said: “Pharmacists are qualified health professionals and can often be your first choice if you or your family become unwell. Your local pharmacist can offer expert advice and help you get the right medications for a range of minor ailments.

“You don't need to book an appointment and most pharmacies now have private consultation rooms so you can talk privately. If symptoms suggest it’s something more serious, pharmacists have the right training to make sure you get the help you need.

“While there will be changes to opening times over the May bank holiday weekend there are many pharmacies across the area that will be open,so please check the website to find your local one.

“It’s also a good idea to order any repeat prescribed medication you need ahead of the long weekend, to make sure you don’t run out.”

To book a GP appointment contact your own practice in the normal way and follow the instructions on their answerphone.

Participating pharmacies are listed via at england.nhs.uk/midlands/nhs-england-and-nhs-improvement-midlands-work/bank-holiday-pharmacy-opening-times/#black-country-and-west-birmingham

As bank holidays can also mean that hospital A&E could be particularly busy, if it is not an emergency or if urgent help is needed that is not an emergency contact NHS 111 by phone or online for advice.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

