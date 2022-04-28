Swimmers make a splash to raise £1,500 for NHS charity

Pictured from left, Councillor Phil Page, Councillor Greg Brackenridge, the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Andy Baker, President of the Bilston Rotary Club and Amie Rogers, RWT Charity Community and Events Fundraiser

Six people of all ages swam 20 lengths of the pool at Bert Williams Leisure Centre in Bilston to raise the money for Bilston Rotary Club, which donated the money to The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust's Charity.

All six have some connection to Bilston, whether they live in the town or are part of the Bilston Rotary Club.

Andy Baker, club president, said: “One of the reasons the Bilston Rotary chose to raise money for bowel cancer within the Deanesly Centre (at New Cross Hospital) was because a wife of one of the members was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2020.

“Her care and treatment by the department, throughout the whole procedure was excellent.

"This prompted our club to show our grateful thanks. She is now clear of this terrible disease.”

Phil Page, Bilston Councillor, whose 11-year-old grandson Alex Solomon took part and raised £200, added: “We all thought it was a great idea to raise money so nominated The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity on this occasion, along with Good Shepherd Relief in Need.”

Councillor Greg Brackenridge, Mayor of Wolverhampton, said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to be present when the cheques were presented by the Bilson Rotarians to the trust for bowel cancer treatment in the sum of £1,500 and also £4,000 to the Good Shepherd in Wolverhampton.

“I’m very proud that the Rotarians in Bilston do so much for all local charities, including my own, the Mayor’s charities of Wolverhampton.

“So I’d like to thank everyone involved and wish them the very best in their fundraising efforts in the way they support the vulnerable people in our community.”

Rachel Robinson, digital engagement fundraising officer for the RWT Charity, said: “We’re delighted Bilston Rotary Club choose to donate this money to our charity and are pleased the care the member’s wife received has resulted in her getting the all clear. The money will go towards continuing to enhance the care patients receive.