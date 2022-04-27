Work soon to start on major refurb of Walsall children’s hospice

Annette Weston and Lorna Marr help clear the hospice ready for work to begin

Acorns Children’s Hospice will be temporarily closing this week to allow the first phase of the refurbishment to commence.

The work is being funded thanks to early donations to its £750,000 Room to Grow Appeal, which the charity launched in February.

In just a few weeks, kind donations from the community have raised over £100,000 towards the refurbishment, which is designed to modernise the spaces at the hospice where hundreds of children spend precious time every year.

While the work is under way, bosses say a groundbreaking and cost-effective collaboration has been agreed between Acorns and St Giles Hospice, based in Lichfield.

Items have been packed away in boxes at the hospice to get ready for work to begin

St Giles has offered temporary use of three bedrooms at the charity’s site in Whittington, to which the Acorns care team will relocate and continue to deliver short breaks, emergency and end of life care.

These bedrooms have now been decorated and equipped ready to welcome children as well as Acorns staff.

Emma Aspinall, Acorns director of care, said: “This is a significant development in the project to bring our Walsall hospice up to date for local families.

"We’re so thankful to the many people who have donated to our appeal so far, giving us the confidence to begin these works in the knowledge that the local community is well on the way to helping us reach the finish line.

“We are hugely grateful also to St Giles for their support. The kindness of St Giles towards us at Acorns will allow us to continue to provide our specialist care to children and families 24/7, whilst the hospice is closed for the refurbishment works.

“One of the things that we know people really like to see in the charities they support is collaboration and sharing of resources.

"The needs of the children and families have been at the heart of this project from the outset and this collaboration is a wonderful opportunity for our two charities to work together to fulfil that aim.”

One of the bedrooms in the hospice

Katie Burbridge, clinical director at St Giles Hospice, added: “At St Giles Hospice, our purpose is to provide excellent palliative care and enable our communities to support each other in living the best life they can to the very end.

“One of the ways in which we do this is by working collaboratively with our healthcare and community partners, and we’re delighted to be supporting our colleagues at Acorns Children’s Hospice over the next six months. We look forward to offering a warm St Giles welcome to the staff and families at Acorns in the Black Country.”

Acorns will close its Walsall-based site for six months from Sunday to allow the work to commence, which will include upgrading the 10 children’s bedrooms and a new purpose-built arts and crafts room.

The project will also see the hospice become the first Acorns hospice to have piped oxygen and suction devices built into the rooms, recognising the increasing complexities of children in its care.

In addition to offering a residential service from Lichfield for the duration of the refurbishment works, Acorns will be increasing access to clinical care for families in their homes, including short break sessions, symptom management, emergency and end of life care where necessary.

Therapeutic services for families, including hydrotherapy, physiotherapy and music therapy, will be available from Acorns hospices in Birmingham and Worcester and the charity’s specially trained family services team will continue to provide psychosocial support to families and siblings in their own homes and over the phone.

Acorns will also be working with Murray Hall in Tipton to provide weekly activities and sensory groups for parents and children and the charity SNAP, the Special Needs Adventure Playground in Cannock, to offer safe outdoor play experiences for families.