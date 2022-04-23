Fitness fanatics make pledges in Midlands Air Ambulance charity challenge

Kerry Hemus, critical care paramedic for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is one of the team captains providing hints and tips for participants

The virtual Airbase Challenge was started in 2021 as part of the charity’s 30th anniversary celebrations, with more than 400 people taking part.

Now, with a deadline of May 1, there are just days left to sign up for the event and try to beat last year's fundraising total of more than £65,000.

Last year the funds raised helped to make 67 of the lifesaving service’s daily missions possible.

This year participants can cover four distance options from 27 to 121 miles, which represents the distance between the charity's three airbases at Tatenhill Airfield in Staffordshire, RAF Cosford in Shropshire and Strensham Services on the M5 in Worcestershire.

Supporters can run, jog, walk, swim or cycle or even pogo and take part as an individual or in a group. Once they start, they have 30 days to complete the activity.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and marketing for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: "Entrants have already pledged an impressive 4,113 miles, the equivalent of walking between the UK and the Caribbean!

"This is a remarkable figure and an incredible distance to cover and we would like to encourage even more people who are thinking about getting fit or doing something active to support our lifesaving cause to consider signing up to our Airbase Challenge.

"We have an ambitious target to raise the £10 million we need this year to maintain our vital work across the six Midlands counties we serve.

"The Airbase Challenge is a great way for anyone looking to improve their fitness while raising funds so we can continue to operate our lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service."

Four members of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity's aircrew are also taking part in the challenge as team captains to keep people motivated and provide support.

It costs just £5 for individuals to enter or £10 for a group of up to four people. Individuals who raise £75 in sponsorship, or £100 as a team, will receive a commemorative medal.

The Airbase Challenge ends on Tuesday May 31, with the final day for signing up being May 1.