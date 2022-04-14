Operations cancelled as critical incident declared in Staffordshire

Some operations are being cancelled at hospitals in Staffordshire, including County Hospital in Stafford

The incident was declared on Thursday evening and affects all health and care organisations across the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent council areas.

It is the result of the high demand on the health system and means some routine operations will be cancelled.

The decision was announced shortly after the NHS revealed its emergency departments had faced the busiest March in the history of the health service.

Meanwhile there are high numbers of patients waiting to be admitted to wards. Pressure also remains extremely high on the social care system due to coronavirus and staff shortages meaning many medically-fit patients are unable to be discharged from hospital.

Ambulances are often unable to unload patients into hospitals as a result of this lack of space and in turn response times for 999 calls to ambulances remain long.

Patients in Staffordshire have been urged to attend appointments at County Hospital in Stafford and Royal Stoke University Hospital unless told otherwise. People affected will be contacted directly.

Cancer patients are being prioritised and essential services remain open but people have been urged to avoid attending A&E unless necessary.

A spokesperson for the Integrated Care System apologised for the disruption and said: "Our hospitals are continuing to see exceptionally high levels of demand for the services we provide, along with the ongoing impacts of Covid-19, but we continue to prioritise those in most urgent need of treatment and urge people to get help when they need it by using NHS 111 online.

"As a system across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, we have had to call a critical incident.

"We apologise that some routine operations have been postponed but advise patients to attend appointments or operations unless contacted to reschedule. We are prioritising cancer operations.

"We are very sorry for those impacted by this and we would like to assure you that, despite the challenges faced, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them so if you require urgent medical help, please continue to come forward."

What you can do to help

There are number of things you can do to help the NHS, including: