MP urges residents to help shape future of mental health services

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson

The Department for Health and Social Care has launched a call for evidence ahead of a 10-year plan to improve mental health services and put it on an equal footing with care for physical health.

Stuart Anderson MP has urged people across the region to take part, having suffered from mental health issues when he sustained serious injuries as a soldier.

The Conservative Wolverhampton South West MP said: "Following the life-changing injuries that I sustained during my time in the Army, I suffered a ferocious battle in my mind.

"I was blessed to have come through this ordeal with the help of my family and friends. I recognise that others have suffered far worse, so I am determined to see better support provided earlier on.

"I believe that early intervention would have made my journey a very much better one. That is why I welcome this call for evidence.

"It is an opportunity to listen to those with lived experience of mental ill-health and those who know and support them.

"It will ensure that we can level up services available to improve the mental wellbeing of the nation I am proud to have served."

Mr Anderson was told he would never walk again unaided after he was shot during active service. He recovered from his physical injuries but has spoken of how his time in the armed forces drove him to the brink of suicide.

Last year ministers announced a £500 million mental health recovery plan to support groups most impacted by mental health issues, including children and young people.