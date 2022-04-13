Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

MP urges residents to help shape future of mental health services

By Peter MadeleyWolverhamptonHealthPublished:

A soldier turned MP has urged residents to take part in a consultation aimed at improving mental health services across the country.

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson
Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson

The Department for Health and Social Care has launched a call for evidence ahead of a 10-year plan to improve mental health services and put it on an equal footing with care for physical health.

Stuart Anderson MP has urged people across the region to take part, having suffered from mental health issues when he sustained serious injuries as a soldier.

The Conservative Wolverhampton South West MP said: "Following the life-changing injuries that I sustained during my time in the Army, I suffered a ferocious battle in my mind.

"I was blessed to have come through this ordeal with the help of my family and friends. I recognise that others have suffered far worse, so I am determined to see better support provided earlier on.

"I believe that early intervention would have made my journey a very much better one. That is why I welcome this call for evidence.

"It is an opportunity to listen to those with lived experience of mental ill-health and those who know and support them.

"It will ensure that we can level up services available to improve the mental wellbeing of the nation I am proud to have served."

Mr Anderson was told he would never walk again unaided after he was shot during active service. He recovered from his physical injuries but has spoken of how his time in the armed forces drove him to the brink of suicide.

Last year ministers announced a £500 million mental health recovery plan to support groups most impacted by mental health issues, including children and young people.

The call for evidence closes on July 5. Visit www.gov.uk/government/consultations/mental-health-and-wellbeing-plan-discussion-paper-and-call-for-evidence to take part.

Health
News
Politics
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News