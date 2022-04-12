Families urged to go for Easter holidays Covid vaccination

Covid-19 vaccines being prepared for Health and social care workers at the Life Science Centre International Centre for Life in Newcastle, one of the seven mass vaccination centres, which will open on Monday to the general public as the government continues to ramp up the vaccination programme against Covid-19. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 9, 2021. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to everyone over the age of five, with children aged five to 11 now being offered two smaller 10mcg doses of the Pfizer vaccine 12 weeks apart.

Parents and carers are being urged to come forward and get the whole family vaccinated over the Easter break, whether they are due a first, second, or for those eligible, a booster dose.

Walk-in appointments are available at selected sites across the area, including The Saddlers Vaccination Centre in Walsall, Tipton Sports Academy in Sandwell, the Cardiac Rehab Gym at City Hospital and Saltwells Education Centre in Dudley.

Appointments can also be booked online via the National Booking System or by calling 119.

To help cater for young children, dedicated clinics have been set up at selected vaccination sites with specially-trained staff and specific areas or sessions set aside just for younger children and their families.

At Tipton Sports Academy in Sandwell, children getting a vaccine over the break will also receive a chocolate creme egg, thanks to a generous donation from Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

Sally Roberts, Chief Nursing Officer Designate for NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: "As we approach the bank holiday, and with schools breaking up, it is a great opportunity for young people to get their vaccination.

"We all want to get back to normal – we want our children to go to school, do the things they love and catch up on lost time spent with family and friends.

"However, COVID-19 is very much still in our communities and causing some children to miss out on their education and the things they enjoy."

She said: "That’s why it is important that we continue to vaccinate our young people, to protect them from serious illness, future strains of the virus and the effects from long COVID.