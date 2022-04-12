Elections being held for Trust Governors to help shape future of Dudley NHS

Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust is holding elections for governors who will help NHS bosses understand the needs of their local communities.

Vacancies are available in Dudley North and Halesowen as well as staff constituencies of nursing and midwifery; allied health professionals and health care scientists; and medical and dental.

Anyone who is a Foundation Trust member is eligible to stand for election.

A spokesman for the Trust said: "Governors provide a vital link between the Trust and the communities it serves. Standing for election is a great opportunity for patients, their partners and carers to influence the way healthcare is provided.

"Governors play an important part in the governance of the Trust and work closely with the Board of Directors advising on local health issues. This is a voluntary role requiring a commitment of around two days a month which may include evenings.

The deadline for nominations is Thursday, April 28 with the election closing on June 10 and results announced three days later.