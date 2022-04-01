New CQC ratings to Black Country care homes from 'good' to 'requires improvement'

Arden Manor care home, Wolverhampton was rated 'good'.

The latest are Quality Commission (CQC) report includes inspections of adult social care, hospitals and primary medical care.

The inspections include ratings which show the CQC's overall judgement of the quality of care, and these start with the best rating outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate being the worst.

Five points are assessed and these are whether the places of care are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Care providers across the region have had recent inspections and their ratings are as follows:

Dudley: Three care providers were given ratings, and all three scored 'Good'.

Nelson House, on Nelson Road, which is run by Quality Care Home (Midlands) Limited, was given 'good' in all areas on March 24.

Two days later 44 Sedgley Road, run by Pathways Care Group Limited, was also rated 'good' in all areas.

Ashgrove Nursing Home on Dudley Wood Road is run by HC-One Limited, It was rated overall 'good', with four out of five areas receiving 'good' rating, with 'requires improvement' in their 'safe' rating.

Wednesbury: One care provider from Wednesbury was in the latest batch of ratings, and it was given an overall rating of 'requiring improvement'.

Wood Green Nursing Home on Wood Green Road, Wednesbury, was given three 'good' ratings in effective, caring and responsive, but 'requires improvement' in their safe and well-led areas.

Walsall: One care provider in Walsall was in the latest batch of inspections and it was given the overall rating of 'requires improvement'.

Shire Oak House on Lichfield Road, Walsall, which is run by SORCH Ltd was given the rating on March 24.

Just like others in the region, they were given good in three of the five areas, but with two areas requiring improvement, safe and well-led, it gives them the overall rating of requires improvement.

Wolverhampton: One care provider from Wolverhampton was in the latest ratings, and it was rated 'good' in all areas, so is rated 'good' overall.

Arden Manor care home on Birmingham New Road, which is run by Arden Manor Care Limited was given good in all areas on March 22.