New facility at Cannock Chase Hospital cuts scan waiting times

Senior Radiographers Venus Klaire and Philip Davies with the CT scanner

The Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC), which went fully operational in the new year, is a configuration of demountable units containing two CT scanners and one MRI scanner linked by a support unit, including reception, waiting area, toilet and kitchen, to create a ‘pop-up’ CDC.

Patients are being invited to use the facility as they get to be seen very quickly, and having checks, scans and tests can spot any signs of disease earlier and improve their health outcomes.

Open seven days a week, the CDC scans an average of around 25-30 patients per day for CT and the same for MRI. Three staff members work on each scanner, plus a receptionist and a porter.

Delivered by The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust in partnership with private sector colleagues Alliance Medical, the CDC is the first of its kind in the country in this format.

The CDC has already had a massive impact in reducing the waiting times for patients needing CT and/or MRI scans with the vast majority are now being offered routine appointments within four weeks.

It has also had a major impact on the cancer pathways and within its first month the average waiting time for CT has reduced by five days and MRI by eight days, with further improvements expected.

Once adult patients with numerous conditions are scanned, their diagnostic images are sent to the radiologists at New Cross Hospital, who complete their reports to the consultant, who will contact the patients.

Venus Klaire, one of the senior radiographers from Alliance Medical operating the CDC, said: “The feedback from the patients has been excellent, especially those who are local, because they don’t have to go to New Cross.

“So there’s a convenience factor and it’s not so busy and the parking isn’t too bad. It’s really pleasant to work in as well – it’s nice and spacious and there’s a waiting room, so it’s not like a traditional mobile facility.”

Patient David Peak, 73, a retired deputy finance director of the trust, was invited to undergo a CT scan on his abdomen after bowel surgery.

Mr Peak, from Penkridge, said: “It’s a great facility – and only four miles up the road for me. I saw the consultant on Wednesday and she sent the form through for a CT scan and I got a telephone call on Friday afternoon asking me to come in straight away at 4.20pm.

“She made it happen urgently – no doubt along with other urgent ones. They said I could come along today (Wednesday), one of two slots on Saturday or on Sunday, so they can get you in very quickly.”

Fellow patient Dawn Downes, 52, an insolvency administrator from Willenhall, was scanned after being referred from her GP when she was suffering pain in her neck which caused issues with her shoulder, plus pain in her arm.

She said: “I only went to see my doctor on Monday and they telephoned me to come on Wednesday so I was surprised and over the moon to be seen so fast – I was expecting to wait a couple of months for an appointment. I’m really pleased – the speed at being seen has been fantastic.