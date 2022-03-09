Brand new 24 hour prescription machines installed in the Black Country

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 25/02/2022 - A new Prescription machine has been installed at Millard & Bullock Chemist in Coseley which is owned by Raylane Pharmacy Group. In Picture: Pharmacist Manager Aran Bassi and Dinesh Patel, Owner of Raylane Pharmacy Group..

Millard and Bullock, Coseley, and Hawne Chemist, Halesowen, have installed the new machines so people can collect prescriptions anytime of day or night.

Customers can order prescriptions as usual at the Raylane Pharmacy Group but then receive a unique code by text when it’s ready to collect.

-Provide a lifeline to those that struggle to pick up their prescriptions during regular working hours, particularly key workers.

-Highly secure with integrated alarms, CCTV and is temperature controlled to ensure medicines are stored safely

- Anyone wishing to register to use the service can speak to a member of the team in-store, over the phone or visit www.raylane.co.uk

Raylane Pharmacy Group area manager Nadeem Nasrullah said: "Dinesh Patel, the owner of Raylane, has been in the business for more than 35 years and this is new.

"We are very excited with the installation of these machines, the machine automates prescription collection and allows patients to pick them up 24 hours a day, instead of being confined to pharmacy opening hours."

He added: "We see the advantages that it will bring now with restrictions being reduced, this machine can help customers go about their daily lives in safer manner via avoiding large queues.

"The MedPoint will help to alleviate some of the pressures which we all experience in a busy pharmacy.