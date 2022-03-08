Triathlete Alison, 65, has ground-breaking robotic surgery on mouth tumour

Alison Lamputt from Bridgnorth, who has undergone robotic surgery to remove a tumour from her mouth

Alison Lamputt has undergone robotic surgery to remove a tumour "the size of a kiwi" from her mouth. It is believed the procedure was the first to take place anywhere in the West Midlands.

Ms Lamputt, a retired primary school teacher, underwent the surgical procedure at Solihull Hospital.

She was referred to the care of consultant ENT surgeon Mr Mriganka De by the team at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, when the tumour was first spotted by her dentist.

She said: “I am so appreciative of the NHS. This is two totally separate hospital trusts who worked together for me. I cannot fault the care I have had.

“In amongst the Covid-19 patients, and all the cancer patients I know Mr De also sees, for them to be able to do this for me, I am so grateful.

"The difference this surgery has made, as opposed to if they had to cut the side of my face or split my jaw as would usually be the case, is so different."

Ms Lamputt added: “Some of my upcoming triathlons had been deferred to this year because of Covid-19, and if I’d had to have had the bigger surgery the recovery would’ve been so long the whole season would’ve been gone for me.

“For me, this is all I do, it’s my life. My mental health would’ve taken such a hit. I’m just so lucky that my doctor in Telford said ‘I know of a man who can do this for you’, and Mr De said ‘Yes I can’.”

Alison Lamputt is a 65-year-old triathlete

The parapharyngeal tumour is normally reached through hugely invasive and complex surgery, leaving a large neck scar, and occasionally with surgeons having to split a patient’s jaw.

The procedure usually requires a seven-day post-operative stay, with the first one to two of those days being in the intensive care unit.

But the new technique saw Ms Lamputt recover enough to go home two days after the surgery in mid-January, having spent only an hour and a half on the operating table.

The tumour was removed through her mouth without the need for any external cuts or visible scars, and Ms Lamputt only had to have three stitches after the tumour’s removal.

She then went on to receive care in the new Enhanced Peri-Operative Care Units (EPOC), set up to maximise elective surgery in response to the pandemic’s impact on surgery across the region.

Mr De, consultant ENT head and neck surgeon, and head and neck robotic lead surgeon understands the procedure was the first to take place anywhere in the West Midlands.

He said: “It was important to use my experiences gained from performing similar operations in my previous role to perform this operation without any complications.

"I am always grateful for the support of the dedicated robotic team, including the theatre nurses and operating department practitioners, at Solihull Hospital.”

It is hoped that more robotic surgery and the use of EPOCs, will help to ensure more patients can receive the care they need in the future.