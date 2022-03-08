Epic 26-mile trek between football stadiums raises hundreds in memory of young father

Matthew outside Molineux

Matthew Newbold took on the challenge in memory of Jamie Locke, a chef from Newport, who died last month after an ongoing battle with Type 1 Diabetes.

He wanted to raise money and awareness for Mind and Diabetes UK, a charity which offers a helpline and organises local support for people who are dealing with diabetes.

Matthew outside Villa Park

Matthew said: "The walk I will be doing is not only in memory of him and to raise money for Diabetes UK, but also is an opportunity to spread awareness of diabetes and the severity.

"It's an illness which unfortunately people don't understand the dangers if not treated and controlled properly.

"Jamie was only 28 and has left behind his fiancée Tash and their few-months-old baby boy Bobby.

"Jamie was a popular figure around Newport and was well known for his cheeky charm alongside his involvement with football clubs within the town and his work as a chef in local restaurants."

Matthew outside St Andrew's

The Midland Marathon involved walking the distance from Molineux, in Wolverhampton, to Walsall's Banks's Stadium, to Birmingham City's St Andrew's then onto Villa Park and finishing at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich.

After seven and a half hours, Matthew completed the walk on Sunday and has managed to raise more than £800, which he said he was 'overwhelmed' with, originally only setting a target of £150.

The day finished with a raffle and Matthew said that he has received some 'unbelievable support' from local businesses alongside the football clubs he was checking in at.

"There has already been some fantastic fundraisers that have taken place and some still to come in the next few months, which will also be in memory of Jamie and will be going towards Diabetes UK," Matthew added.

"Local football clubs Newport Town and Wellington Amateurs recently had a fundraising day when they met in the Shropshire Cup and raised an incredible amount of money, with support from the Barley and the New Inn."

Matthew received a custom-made flag which he carried with him along the journey and appears in the photos of each checkpoint.