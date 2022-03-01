Walsall man in cancer battle fundraising for medical costs

David Birch

David Birch, aged 58, from Bentley, was forced to retire from work in 2013 because of a form of arthritis in his hips and spine.

However, he suffered a fall on August 29 last year and broke his femur.

David said: "I was treated in Walsall Manor Hospital for six weeks and went for a biopsy which proved inconclusive and I was sent for a repair to my femur.

"I had another biopsy which showed that I had osteosarcoma which is very rare in someone my age.

"I underwent two lots of chemotherapy which I am told has contained the tumour.

David Birch

"A consultant at The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham has said I do not need an amputation but will instead have a partial replacement prosthetic for my left leg.

"This has got to be specially made and it takes fives weeks for this to be engineered.

"In the meantime I am due to see another oncologist at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham to see if further chemotherapy is needed.

"I am now trying to raise £3,000 for medical costs and to buy a mobility scooter as well as to take my family on holiday to Devon.

"It is eight years since I had a holiday and it would be wonderful to have one with the family after my operation.

"I would really like to spend time with my wife, Nicola, daughter Leigh, aged 25, son Ben, aged 22, and grandchildren Jacob, aged seven, and 21-month-old Jaxson.

"I have lost weight and gone down from 16 stone 8 pounds to 13 stone 4 pounds after several stays in hospital."