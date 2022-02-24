Promise of New Jobs in Walsall as Care Company Handed Loan

Picture: NatWest

Caring Care, the Walsall-based care company, is receiving financial support from NatWest bank - allowing it to invest in a new head office and more employees in the hospitality and care industry.

Run by mother and daughter Pam Bains and Manny Joshi, they currently support 550 families and their elderly relatives with the help of 350 staff members.

The ladies worked for a combined 40 years' experience in care, until Pam found a gap in the market.

She said: “Manny and I launched Caring Care in 2008, after working for other care providers and recognising a gap to provide a personal service to people who depend on at-home care.

“Born and bred in Walsall, it is extremely rewarding to be able to support our local community."

The mother and daughter duo have transformed the care company into a leading care provider, moving to a space 2,000sq ft. larger than before, based at Hatherton Court.

Picture: NatWest

The loan for an expanded office space will create more jobs and increase the capacity of support in the area, whilst enhancing the facilities for its employees.

Pam added: "NatWest has been connected to Caring Care from the beginning and it’s a relationship that has strengthened over the years – we are very much a NatWest family.”

Amrit Saran, relationship manager at NatWest, said:

"Pam and Manny are inspirational businesswomen, the service that Caring Care offers is down to the hard work that they have put into establishing and building the firm.

"They have successfully instilled a caring ethos within every employee at the company – this has been, and will be, crucial to the future success of the business.