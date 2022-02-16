Memory walk raises £6,800 for hospice

A Butterfly Memory Walk was held at Harvington Hall

Each of the 85 walkers taking part in the evening event were handed an LED butterfly light, and spotlights were placed around the grounds to add to the atmospheric nature of the fundraising event.

Emma Robinson, marketing and communications officer at KEMP, said: "We are absolutely over the moon about the money raised from registrations, donations and fundraising.

"This was the first event of this nature that we have held and Harvington Hall was a wonderful venue, with walkers able to tour the grounds which were festooned with lights.

"It was called the Butterfly Memory Walk because of the butterfly in the logo of the hospice

"People taking part in the event were able to place items on a tree in memory of loved ones.

"The local section of The Rock Choir entertained walkers, who were also able to enjoy refreshments including cake at the Malthouse Cafe.