Delivery by mobility scooter as knitter Dot donates bags of clothes to Walsall Manor charity

Dot Pasard has been knitting for 58 years

Dot Pasard, 81, knitted dozens of items for Walsall Healthcare’s Well Wishers charity, based at Walsall Manor Hospital.

She travelled down on her mobility scooter from her home in Bloxwich to donate the woollen children’s clothes, combining her trip to the Manor with an appointment to check her pacemaker.

The widow donated two large carrier bags crammed full of assorted cardigans, jumpers and tank tops of all colours.

The former debt collector, bus conductor and bread delivery person, said: "I do it because I like knitting and it's a pleasure to do something for others.

"I spend a lot of time knitting. I don’t get out much, especially in this weather, and it keeps me out of trouble.

"It gives kids something different to wear when they go out to play."

Dot, who has made numerous similar donations to Well Wishers, revealed that one of the reasons she continues to donate is fundraising manager Georgie Westley.

She explained: "I started donating because one time I came in, Georgie was so nice and I thought 'Anything she does must be good!'"

Dot started knitting when her daughter, who is now 58, was born.

She also has a son, 47, and a grandson, but her family aren't the biggest fans of her work.

"My family won’t have anything I knit,” laughed Dot.

"They will tell me ‘There’s a lovely one of those in M&S'.

"And when you’ve knitted something yourself, you’re sick of it before you wear it."

Dot has been donating the fruits of her hobby for several years and intends to continue knitting and doing her bit for charity.

She added: "I stack it up, then when I’ve got an appointment, I’ve got an excuse to drop the clothes off.

"I love it and I’ll carry on for as long as I can."