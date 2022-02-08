Young people being offered online mental health support in South Staffordshire

Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s (MPFT) Children and Families services have teamed up with digital mental health provider Cerebral to offer online support for young people living in South Staffordshire.

MPFT is the first NHS trust to partner with Cerebral, which uses online technology to make therapy and web-based support more easily accessible to children, young people and families.

As well as gaming livestreams, live chat, and other engaging and digital content aimed at supporting children and young people’s emotional health and wellbeing, those accessing the new service may also be offered personal online therapy.

Children and young people are matched with a therapist based on their preferences, for example: cultural or ethnic background; experience with trauma or abuse; or challenges commonly faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. This improves clinical outcomes by building a strong therapeutic alliance from the start.

This support is available via Cerebral’s Sandbox website https://sandbox.getcerebral.co.uk and self-referrals are welcome, however, the consent of a parent or carer will be required for children under 12, or those 12 and over with a special education need or learning disability.

The launch of the new service is taking place during Children’s Mental Health Week.

Claire Bailey, lead for MPFT’s children and families services, said: "Mental health is a serious issue affecting children and young people, who can feel stressed, lonely and frightened and often struggle to cope with the pressure they are feeling.

"Early intervention and support can make a massive difference and this exciting new partnership between MPFT and Cerebral will build on the existing emotional health and wellbeing support available for young people and their families in South Staffordshire."

Tim Hamer, UK General Manager for Cerebral said: "We are really excited about this new service and would like to thank the MPFT team who have provided fantastic support in the mobilisation phase.