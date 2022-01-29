Shifnal physio hoping to boost jobs in private sector

Steve Briggs

A report published on January 24 this year by the Chartered Society of Physiotherapists has shown that physiotherapy leaver rates from the NHS increased throughout 2021, and now surpasses both the average leaver rates for all allied health professions, and for nursing and midwifery staff.

Following the CSP report, Steve Briggs, owner of Shifnal based SB Sports Injury and Physiotherapy Clinic, said he hopes to support future physiotherapists by creating jobs in the private sector.

“Despite physiotherapy being added to the Shortage Occupation List 2021 on April 6 last year, frustration levels among NHS physiotherapists that I speak to are currently at unprecedented levels and the shortage of qualified physios in the NHS is likely to get even worse," Mr Briggs said.

“My own workload has increased massively over the past 12 months due to cancellations and delays in the NHS system, with the result that I am now having to recruit for new clinicians.

"Whilst the NHS fall-out from which I am hoping to recruit is good news for patients at my clinic, it is however a sad fact of the times for the profession."

Mr Briggs said that there is a lot of frustration due to appointments being held on zoom and with exercise sheets instead of being face-to-face.

"Years ago, the NHS provided an excellent career for physiotherapists, not least because of the pensions and assured hours, but times have changed, and private clinics are now able to offer excellent packages," he added.

"Working in the private sector can also provide good prospects for career advancement.