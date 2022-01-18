Baby boy back home after arriving 10 weeks early with bleed on the brain

Sophie Asbury and Paul Millership with their son, Jax

Sophie Asbury went into labour on December 7 after having back pain, and had gone to maternity triage at Walsall Manor Hospital to be checked out.

The 21-year-old said: “I was told I was four centimetres dilated which was a massive shock as our baby wasn’t due until 29 January this year.

“I assumed that I’d been feeling uncomfortable because of something like a UTI and when all this was going on I was on my own because of the rules around partners not being with you until you’re in active labour.

"But the midwives and everyone else looking after me were amazing. They knew I felt anxious and scared and wanted my partner and they gave me lots of support while we waited for him to get to the hospital. They made me feel safe and cared for.”

Baby Jax

Partner Paul Millership, 25, made it to the hospital to see the Willenhall couple’s first baby, son Jax, born weighing 4 pounds and 10 ounces.

Sophie explained that Jax had to go on high flow oxygen to keep his lungs open as well as other lung treatment and was also shown to have a bleed on his brain.

“The staff in neonatal were also brilliant,” said Sophie, who is a student paramedic.

“It is such a worrying time; imagine hearing the words bleed on the brain after everything else that has happened. They are so good at explaining things so that parents understand everything and really put you at ease. You can ask them absolutely anything and they’ll help and reassure you.”

Sophie and Paul were also thrilled when they were able to take Jax home on Christmas Eve.