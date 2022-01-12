Bereavement nurse scoops national award

Nikki Farrington, Specialist Nurse, Bereavement Family and Support, and Kate Cheshire, Deputy Head of Nursing and Midwifery

Nikki Farrington, specialist nurse, bereavement family and support at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, has won The Kym Marsh Archie Award from bereavement care charity The Mariposa Trust.

Kym Marsh, the former Hear’Say pop star and ex-Coronation Street actress, launched the series of awards in 2018 through The Mariposa Trust, which recognises midwives, nurses, bereavement midwives, doctors and community members who have gone above and beyond in the care and support they have provided for those who have experienced baby loss.

One of those categories, The Archie Award, goes to a medical practitioner who has gone above and beyond in the level of care they have provided, honouring the memory of Kym’s son Archie, who sadly passed away at 23 weeks in 2011.

Unfortunately, Nikki, who lives in Willenhall and is based at Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital, was unable to attend the event in London due to illness and has only recently received her award, presented to her by Kate Cheshire, deputy head of nursing and midwifery.

Kate mentored Nikki and appointed her as the trust’s first bereavement nurse. Kate said: “A huge well done to Nikki for winning this award. She has demonstrated outstanding care and compassion, not just in this case but in what she brings in to work every shift.

“We are incredibly proud of how far the neonatal bereavement service has come over the past three years and Nikki has been instrumental in this.”

Pamela Harvey is mum of Louis James Harvey, who was born at 25 weeks and two days and died just under two months later.

Mrs Harvey, 44, took part in fundraising walk that finished one day before the anniversary of Louis’s death.

She has so far raised over £7,000 towards new equipment for babies.

Louis fought off sepsis, a bowel infection and lung problems before suffering a fatal brain haemorrhage.

Mrs Harvey said: “I have known Nikki since the birth of our beautiful boy Louis. I can honestly say she became a huge part of our life throughout our weeks on the neonatal unit and after.

“The support Nikki provided on a 24-7 basis was not only appreciated but very humbling too. It is an extremely difficult request for any person to support another who has lost their baby.

“To do this on a continued basis with everyone who needs such support can only be challenging. However, Nikki has always gone above and beyond, showing empathy as well as the ability to carry out all requirements with professionalism too.

“Along with many other parents, I can’t thank Nikki enough for her dedication and commitment. This award is certainly deserved for many reasons.”

Natasha Taylor, 32, delivered her daughter Sienna via emergency caesarian at 34 weeks and two days, but tragically, her baby suffered a lack of oxygen during birth and passed away due to multiple organ failure, two days after being born.

Mrs Taylor said: “As a newly bereaved mother who is supported by Nikki, she is truly deserving of this award. Nikki’s commitment to her work of supporting bereaved families is commendable.”

Kym herself won a British Soap Award in 2017 for her heartbreaking portrayal in Coronation Street of Michelle Connor, who suffered the death of her baby.

She said: “When I sadly lost my precious son Archie during pregnancy, the medical team provided a lifeline of care. In Archie’s memory, this award goes to the midwife who has excelled in the level of compassion they have shown.”

Through the Saying Goodbye charity set up in 2012, The Mariposa Trust provides a range of support people need at the time they need it most – during pregnancy, at birth or in infancy.