Compton Care staff celebrating 40 years

Cate Jones, Ros Keeton, Tom Doherty, Rachel Overfield and Donna Picken celebrate Compton Care's 40th anniversary

To mark the birthday year, staff and volunteers are hosting a series of celebrations which they are hoping people will also enjoy.

Activities will include a cycle sportive, an overseas trek to the Sahara and a Gala Dinner.

The charity, which provides free clinical, practical and emotional care to people living with or caring for someone with an incurable condition, welcomed the first patient to its inpatient unit on February 1, 1982.

Since then, the charity has grown and its services have expanded to include care for people in their own homes, community and online support groups, help with practical matters such as finances, home adaptations and future care planning, plus a large array of therapeutic activities.

Compton also provides bereavement support for family and close relatives after the death of a loved one, and on average now receives more than 3,500 referrals a year.

Rachel Overfield, chief executive officer and director of nursing for Compton Care, said: “Providing people with the care, support, and tools they need to live a good quality life, and help people live life to the full, has been at the heart of everything we do since day one.

“While we have seen some significant changes over the years, all of team Compton remain committed to helping our patients and their families live their best life possible.

"As well as being a healthcare provider, Compton is also a charity and delivers all of its services free-of-charge to those in need."

She added: "Some funding comes from the government but the majority of Compton’s income is generated through donations, appeals, fundraising activities and people supporting the charity’s retail shops and volunteering.

“We simply could not provide the quality care and support to our patients and their families without the support of the public who keep us going.

“The generosity of the local community who give up both their time as volunteers and their money through donations is vital and we could not be more grateful for their support.

"We hope to be able to call on their support for many more years to come.”