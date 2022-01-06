Notification Settings

NHS assure Lichfield MP vaccinations are taking place in constituency despite none on the national booking system

By Adam Smith

The NHS has assured Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant there are vaccination centres in his constituency despite none being listed on the national booking system.

STAFFS PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR PIC 11/03/2017 WITH VIDEO Michael Fabricant MP, who suggested Lichfield Cathedral could make a perfect venue for Parliament, at Lichfield Cathedral..

The MP said: "The problem is that until recently, no location in the Lichfield area has been listed on the National Booking System with people from Lichfield and Burntwood being forced to travel to Tamworth or much further afield for their booster shots.

"This is unsatisfactory and very confusing though Burntwood’s new Greenwood Health Centre is now finally on the National Bookings gov.uk website."

However, Lynn Millar of the Staffordshire and Stoke’s Clinical Commissioning Group, explained vaccinations were being undertaken in Lichfield.

She said: "The Primary Care Networks are still operating within Lichfield, but are using a local booking solution where patients are sent an invite to book into a local clinic. They don’t operate on the national booking system which is why you won’t be able to see the clinics.

"However all those over 18 who are not yet vaccinated should be receiving invitations. They have clinics planned at Whittington on January 5 and 19, and one at Curborough on January 13 and 27. There is also a clinic being planned week commencing on the 23rd, though details to be confirmed."

However, none of these clinics will be walk-in centres and people will need to be invited to attend.

Lynn Millar added: “The neighbouring Primary Care Network in Burntwood are now on the gov.uk National Booking System and have clinics running every Tuesday & Thursday and have capacity within all clinics. We have asked them to open these clinics to walk ins as well to make it as accessible as possible.

"There are 2 new pharmacy sites currently going through an approval process to be set up from the middle of January who will also be on NBS and offering walk ins within Lichfield. Finally, our Targeted Vaccination Team have a walk in planned at Lichfield Fire Station on the January 21."

Michael Fabricant said: "While I am pleased to see that vaccination centres are and will be available in Lichfield, it’s all too much of a well-kept secret. I hope most of these centres will soon be on the gov.uk website so the locations will be transparent to all."

