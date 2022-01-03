New appointments system launched at Black Country GP practices

With higher demand for primary care services and increased infection control measures Black Country NHS bosses have introduced a new system.

They hope it will mean fewer complaints from patients who have been forced to wait on hold for record times before speaking to someone.

A spokesman for the Black Country MHS Clinical Commissioning Group said: "All appointments are being triaged. This gives patients the chance to explain what is wrong and we can then ensure you have an appointment with the most appropriate person and to help those with the greatest need get seen first.

"Triage is usually conducted by a trained member of the practice team who will ask patients a number of questions in order to decide the most appropriate type of appointment for you.

"This could be to be seen in person, by phone consultation, video consultation or self-care or help from a community pharmacy or optician.

The traditional system of patients seeing their GP is being replaced by specialists getting involved earlier.

The spokesman added: "Many GP practices now include a range of health professionals who can diagnose and treat health conditions. This ensures that patients see the right person at the right time.

"If it is most appropriate for patients to see a doctor, they will be offered an appointment with a GP. However, the GP isn’t always the best person to see."

Medical centres and GP surgeries will have general nurse practitioners, healthcare assistants, paramedics, physiotherapists, mental health nurses, physicians and registrars.

The spokesman said: "Some roles are new and so may be unfamiliar. Some roles will be recruited throughout 2021/22.

"Not all surgeries will have all roles, as the mix of specialists is decided locally, usually within the primary care network."

The pandemic has put a massive strain on local healthcare services.

The spokesman said: "Health services are under enormous pressure, but we are open and here if needed.