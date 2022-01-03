Fundraiser brings in £600 for teenager's care

Josh Baker

People who supported the fundraiser have been thanked for supporting Josh Baker, a 16-year-old with a complex heart condition, through a charity event at Pensnett Welfare Club.

Josh's godmother, Sue Garden, said: "Josh has a complex congenital heart condition and so has had a really difficult life so far and is about to have more surgery which will present even more challenges, but these funds raised tonight will make such a difference to him.

"On his and his family's behalf, I say thank you."

Organiser Linda Beech, singer Gaz Sawyers, and Councillor Judy Foster

Over 80 people attended the event which was organised by Linda Beech from the Pensnett, Brierley Hill and Black Country local history group.

After the event, Ms Beech said: "The event attracted people from Pensnett and beyond and it is they who have made the event what it is.

"We raised over £200 in the raffle, the food and prizes were all donated by local people - including One Stop, on Commonside, and the Black Country Hub, based at the Merry Hill Centre, plus the club let us use their function room for free.

"Everyone has been so generous and the donations are still coming in. As a Pensnett woman it makes me so proud to say I am Black Country born and bred."