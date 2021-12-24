Russells Hall Hospital A&E forced to close after 'chemical' incident

At least eight police cars descended on the Dudley hospital, while ambulance crews were forced to drop patients elsewhere until the situation was declared safe.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were alerted to a temporary closure of the A&E Department at Russells Hall Hospital last night (Thursday).

"The Trust deployed two paramedic officers to the scene to assist hospital staff. We implemented standard procedures to divert ambulances to New Cross, Walsall and Sandwell Hospitals and in the end, only five patients had to be diverted."

The spokesman added: "The A&E Department reopened at 8.15pm."

Several patients went on social media to say they had been told it was "an anthrax scare".

Gemma Yildirim said on Facebook: "I just been in A&E and I asked the doctor he said anthrax." Others said it was definitely a hoax with the white powder "being powder".

Anthrax is one of the most deadly poisons on the planet and has been used in terrorist attacks. However, it is very hard to procure in the UK and anthrax attacks are incredibly rare.

Police officers remained on the scene for several hours after A&E reopened.

Tanya Wilkinson saw police cars hurtling towards the accident and emergency department.

She said: "There’s was three on the road and about eight going down towards the A&E about 9.30pm."