Wolves sensory room helps make young fan's football dream come true

Steve and Eddie Hermon at Molineux

Steve Hermon was able to take his six-year-old son, Eddie, to the Wolves-Chelsea match where they enjoyed the game in the sensory room which was launched during the club's 130th anniversary celebrations.

Eddie Hermon has autism and special needs, so his father knew he would not have been able to enjoy a match in a noisy stadium and would not have been able to sit still.

But the former executive box turned sensory room made Steve's dreams come true as the two could enjoy a Wolves match together.

BBC Radio WM reporter Mr Hermon said: "I never thought I would be able to take my son to a football game in the same way that my dad had taken me, all those years before.

"Eddie was able to play with the sensory equipment that was in the room and then go back to watching the match through the window of the box.

"Having this space took away all of those worries because while you could still hear and feel the atmosphere of the match, it was a quieter environment but, most importantly, it was a safe environment.

"[It's] a dream come true."

The former executive box in the Steve Bull Stand was converted into a room for both adults and children with hidden disabilities such as autism, where they can enjoy the match in a more comfortable environment.

Inside the sensory room is a bubble machine, and a variety of sensory toys and lights for home and away fans with additional needs to use.

Molineux has a variety of facilities to make the ground more accessible to fans, including a permanent Changing Places toilet facility which includes a height-adjustable changing bench for both adults and children, a hoist system and a shower, screens to allow the user privacy, and a non-slip floor.