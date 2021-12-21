Notification Settings

Charity appealing for volunteers to help revamp disabled people's products

By Adam Smith

A unique charity which makes and adapts products for people with disabilities at no charge, is looking for volunteers to assist in its work in the Black Country.

An improved wheelchair created by volunteers

Remap helps over 4,000 individuals per year and over 80 each year in the West Midlands and has over 900 volunteers across the UK.

West Midlands chairman Philip Watts is also a member of Erdington Court Bowls Club, where he assists members with aids to mobility.

He said: "The items Remap volunteers make give independence to many in their everyday lives. Some are essential modifications to commercially available equipment. Other items are made from scratch. They assist individuals to access toilets and in other personal care.

"Pleasure activities are also catered for with modifications to bicycles for children with special needs. The range is wide."

Remap is looking for volunteers with either a technical background or good d-i-y skills who relish the challenge of understanding a person’s needs, coming up with a design or modification that will provide a solution - and making or assist in the making of the item. Remap tackles about 80 cases each year in this area but are sure that there is a greater need.

Philip won a national award for designing a wheelchair turntable that improved access to and from a terraced cottage. Fellow West Midlands volunteer, Nigel Barnicle was recognised for his design for a trailer with brakes that could be attached to a large tricycle which allowed a teenager's parents to ride with him and provide safety.

Volunteers are asked to give their time and workshop facilities for free, but are recompensed for materials and transport costs.

Because Remap deals with potentially vulnerable people, volunteers will be asked to provide references and be prepared to undertake the DBS assessment.

Anybody interested should contact WestMids.Chairman@remapgroups.org.uk or ring 0121 308 7838.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

