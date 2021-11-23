New Cross health assistant retires at the age of 80 - but still wants to help

Agnes "Ann" Jones, aged 80, with her public award given to her in 2010. She has retired from New Cross Hospital after 40 years of service.

Agnes "Ann" Jones, of Wolverhampton, has been working for more than 41 years and more lately on the main surgical ward at the hospital.

Although officially working only four days each week recently, Ann, as she is known to colleagues, often works extra shifts on a bank system when the hospital is short-staffed.

Her latest role has included taking on what patients often regard as one of the most important parts of the day, choosing food from a menu, and serving them breakfast.

She has also had to carry out work on a computer and roam the wards finding items for nurses.

Among her many tasks has been checking that IV infusions and other equipment can be easily accessed by nurses.

Ann said: "I am a northerner and came to the Midlands in 1964 after my marriage to my late husband, Phillip, after we met at Butlins.

"I was a blue coat working in the shops on the site and Phillip was on holiday.

"We married and went on to have three sons but Phillip died 34 years ago.

"I started work in the pharmacy in 1980 as assistant technical officer and in 2006 moved onto the surgical ward as a ward assistant.

"As well as the menu, serving breakfast and computer work there is quite a lot involved.

"But despite enjoying my work no-one can go on for ever, although I have said that I will still help out when they are short-staffed.

"At the moment I get up at 4.30am and start work at 5.50am but finish at 1pm.

"I have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who live in Sydney, Australia, and I am planning to go to visit them next year.

"I also have a son in Guernsey and family in the Manchester area.

"Of course, I will miss the staff and patients but think it is now time to do other things for myself and my family.

"I also love my garden and when I got home the other day went out to mow and strim the lawn.