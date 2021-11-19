£2.5 million fine for Dudley NHS trust over failures before patient deaths

Natalie Billingham and Kaysie-Jane Robinson both died after treatment at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust was prosecuted by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following two separate incidents in which a mother-of-six and a 14-year-old girl, who were both suffering from sepsis, died after being "exposed to significant risk of avoidable harm".

Natalie Billingham, 33, died at Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital from multiple organ failure caused by a severe infection in March 2018.

A two-day hearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court was told teenager Kaysie-Jane Robinson, who had cerebral palsy, died in the same month after an inaccurate "early warning score" meant a sepsis screening tool was not triggered.

The CQC said the care both patients received was undermined by the trust's failure to address known safety failings, which had been repeatedly raised in the months before the deaths.

The trust admitted two breaches of the 2008 Health and Social Care Act.

Passing sentence on the trust, District Judge Graham Wilkinson fined it £2,533,332 and ordered it to pay a £38,000 contribution to the costs of the prosecution.

Mr Wilkinson, who conceded that improvements in care had been made since the "dark days" of 2018, said: "We have all now heard and been deeply moved by the victim personal statements.

"To hear direct from the mothers of both victims and to witness first-hand both their distress and bravery is something that I doubt any present will ever forget.

"I have been informed that it is the first prosecution ever of any trust for failings within an emergency department.

"One of the most significant features of the case when considering culpability was that the trust had been inspected by the CQC in a series of unannounced visits during the months preceding this tragedy.

"What was found on each occasion clearly shocked the inspecting team of healthcare professionals.

"It was against this backdrop that Natalie and Kaysie-Jane were failed by the trust.

Natalie Billingham, pictured with husband Stuart, was 33 when she died

"It is clear that had the trust reacted to the concerns of the CQC in a timely fashion, then this double tragedy may not have unfolded.

"It failed to act swiftly and decisively to the concerns raised by the CQC - those concerns themselves warned that lives and patient safety were at risk.

"Having reached that conclusion, this places the case for sentencing purposes in... the very highest category for such cases."

In a statement issued after the fine was imposed, the chief executive of The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, Diane Wake, said: “We unequivocally accept that harm was caused to Kaysie-Jane Bland and Natalie Billingham in 2018 and that this should never have happened. We are deeply sorry that our care did not meet the standards Kaysie-Jane, Natalie and their families had a right to expect.

“Today’s hearing was an important step for the families in a long process. We want to apologise and offer our sincere condolences again to Kaysie-Jane and Natalie’s families.

“Although it will offer the families little comfort, we have learned from the failings that led to Kaysie-Jane and Natalie’s tragic deaths and made fundamental changes in the way our care is provided. These include significant improvements in electronic observations including the introduction, in November 2018, of electronic sepsis monitoring, which shows when a patient is deteriorating and reduces the risk of human error. All our healthcare staff have mandatory sepsis training.