West Midlands Police to offer anti-overdose drug to addicts leaving custody

Naloxone. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster is funding the giveaway to cut down drug-related crime. Each kit costs around £15.

West Midlands Police officers were the first to carry the nasal spray drug in case any addicts overdosed in front of them but now kits will be handed the drug when they are allowed back on the streets.

Qualified substance misuse workers will instruct addicts how to use Naloxone which can reverse breathing difficulties of opiate overdoses from heroin, methadone, morphine and fentanyl.

West Mids PCC Simon Foster said: "Drugs cost the West Midlands £1.4bn each year. Rolling out Naloxone is a major part of our approach to drugs. It saves lives and will save the public sector a lot of money in the long term.

"This new initiative will see those with addiction problems offered support and advice to help them quit their habit by specialist drug workers."

He added: "But obviously this is not always going to happen overnight. Through providing naloxone we can help to reduce crime, and save lives."

Superintendent Jane Bailey described drug addicts as "vulnerable" and believes the new scheme will save lives.

She said: "We want to help reduce the risk of drug related overdoses and deaths and demonstrate our commitment to reducing drug harm within our communities and ultimately help save lives. Drug users are some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and are often involved in crime to fund their habit.

"While they must be properly dealt with for criminal matters, we must consider what we can do to offer support and alternative options to divert them away from a life of drugs and crime.

"Accepting that not everyone will take up the offer of support, these interventions will help with safer drug use help save lives."

The £3,000 scheme will be delivered by Cranstoun as part of their Arrest Referral Service, who work with offenders with drug and alcohol misuse issues to help them break their habit and to steer them away from crime.

Naloxone can be used on yourself or on another who may be overdosing. Detainees will receive advice on how to administer it by the arrest referral workers before they are released from custody.

During the pandemic Public Heath England has considered the risk of drug overdoses and related deaths to be higher, with supplies of drugs being disrupted and the potential for unknown and harmful dilutants being mixed into heroin and other Class A drugs.

Arron Owen, national criminal justice lead for Cranstoun said: "We are really excited to be able to offer Naloxone for those in police custody. The work that has gone into this demonstrates the commitment of all parties to work in partnership to reduce drug related deaths and improve health outcomes."