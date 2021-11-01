Vaping company reveals 41% of smokers who signed up for Stoptober have quit

A Birmingham vaping company has revealed 41 per cent of smokers who signed up for Stoptober have quit the habit.

EMBARGOED TO 1300 TUESDAY JULY 27 File photo dated 21/02/21 of a man exhaling whilst using a vaping product. Electronic cigarettes have been branded "harmful" by the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) as he warned their use should be better regulated to protect children and teenagers. Issue date: Tuesday July 27, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Smoking. Photo credit should read: Nick Ansell/PA Wire
E-liquids.com provide a free vaping device and e-liquids alongside one-to-one mentoring via phone, text and email with their in-house experts, to stop people returning to smoking.

The month-long programme, named Switch2Vaping, is continuing into November after its success in October.

In October, the company signed up more than 100 people, with 15 per cent of participants continuing to smoke, 41 per cent continuing to vape, and 44 per cent vaping and smoking at the same time.

Jane Buxton, General Manager of E-liquids.com, believes vaping is a safer, healthier alternative to smoking.

“We’ve always known that e-cigarettes would eventually be recognised as an dependable smoking cessation tool by public health professionals. So far, our programme has had a high success rate and we’re confident that this will only continue to increase.

“When we saw that the pandemic had caused an increase in smoking rates, we knew we had to try and do something different to drive people to more effective methods of quitting. Alongside offering a month’s worth of vaping products, we also have a team of experts on hand who will be supporting participants on a one-to-one basis to guide them through their struggles.”

Adam Smith

