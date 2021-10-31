Sea of pink turns brown in Pretty Muddy Race for Life at Weston Park

The Pretty Muddy Race for Life at Weston Park

The picturesque gardens of Weston Park were transformed into a messy 5km obstacle course for the Pretty Muddy Race for Life run on Saturday.

Tutus, glitter and everything pink were donned by runners, who together raised £22,000 for Cancer Research UK even before the starting klaxon.

Pictured from left, Maeve Prosser, aged seven, Niamh Prosser, 10, and Isabelle Clew, nine

This year, 500 adults and 150 kids took to the start line, slightly down on usual numbers in order to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

And runners were set off in smaller groups every 15 minutes, rather than in one big wave, again with virus safety in mind.

But spirits were still high as athletes young and old enjoyed posing for pictures while looking pretty in pink.

From left, Alfie Jones, aged seven, and Pippa Jones, aged eight

They limbered up in the holding area to upbeat music, doing the twist among other groovy moves, before the race started.

Runners trudged through the course, clambering up obstacles and splatting into the mud below on a fun filled morning, cheered on by family and friends.

It was all in the name of raising money to fight back against cancer, with many people taking to the course in memory of people who have died because of the disease.

From left, Dagmara Pogorska, Blanka Pogorska, aged nine, and Otylia Babicz, all of Telford

Sisters Maeve and Niamh Prosser and their friend Isabelle Clews, all pupils at St Laurence's Primary School in Church Stretton, ran in the kids race together.

Maeve, seven, and Niamh, 10, were running in memory of their gran Beryl, and Isabelle for several relatives who have died from cancer.

Luke Prosser, Maeve and Niamh's dad, said: "Their gran, Beryl, died a couple of years ago, so they wanted to do it for her, and they wanted to do a fun run as much as anything. Everyone knows somebody who has been affected by cancer, so they wanted to do something for a good cause."

From left, Thomas Giles, Rosie Giles, aged seven, both of Cannock, with Lilly-May Crawford-Giles, aged 11, and Paul Giles, both of Penkridge

Caroline Clews, Isabelle's mum, added: "We've had lots of relatives who have passed away from cancer. She (Isabelle) has donated to Little Princess Trust before as well."

The Jones family from Baschurch were all at Weston Park to cheer on Pippa, eight, and her cousin Alfie, seven.

Kerry Jones, Pippa's mum, said: "My mum died of cancer of the oesophagus and my dad died of leukaemia. A lot of members of our family have died of cancer. Pippa and Alfie have raised £580 so far. They've been really looking forward to this."

From left, Bella Roberts, aged 10, of Blyhill, and Alice Quine, aged 10, of Marston

Dagmara and Blanka Podgorska and Otylia Bubicz, all from Telford, were limbering up to loud techno music before the race.

Blanka, nine, proudly said: "We're here to help children and adults with cancer!"

Dagmara added: "This is the first time here for Blanka but it's my third time. I've enjoyed it before and we're enjoying the atmosphere today. Hopefully we can help other people."

Fayne Farr and daughter Hari, seven, travelled from Ashbourne, Derbyshire, to take part in the race.

Fayne said: "My mother had breast cancer when she was 41. She survived. She was one of the lucky ones, but we have seen how cancer has impacted people.

"She can't come today because she lives in Spain, but she's very proud of us."

Amy Hall, event manager, said: "So far £22,000 has been raised, and people can still donate.

"That will keep going up until around Christmas. This event is always well attended.