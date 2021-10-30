Sam nets national award for helping cause close to heart

Sam Gascoyne with mum Deb post award ceremony

Sam Gascoyne, 15, from Hagley, set himself the task of completing 15 mini challenges before his 15th birthday in aid of the charity which has supported his mother since 2009.

Sam was presented with the BCyA Medal of Honour at the Palace of Westminster by Dame Mary Perkins, founder of Specsavers, in front of his proud mum, sister and dad on October 26.

He said: “I was really surprised to be nominated, about 24 months ago my mum decided to do a fundraiser for Myeloma UK to add to the £125,000 she’d already raised.

“I wanted to help her reach the £175,000 mark so I decided to do 15 challenges before I turned 15. I wanted to help people understand myeloma and, obviously, raise money.”

Sam Gascoyne showing off his medal

Sam was just two years old when his mum, Deb, was diagnosed with myeloma, a rare incurable blood cancer which claims the lives of 3,000 people each year in the UK.

He added: “I can’t remember a time when my mum didn’t have myeloma, she was only 34 years old when she was diagnosed and was only given two to five years to live.

“She was afraid she was never going to see me or my sister go to high school. Now I am in year 11 and my sister is in year 12. What a way we have come.”

Sam was nominated for the award by his mum and one of his teachers at Haybridge High School, Matthew Pritchard - he was one of just 23 young people to receive the BCyA award in 2021.

Deb Gascoyne, 47, said: “I’m really proud of him, I’ve spent the last ten years fundraising for Myeloma UK and for me, it’s been a way to control my situation.

"Sam knows it’s given me a purpose but for a 13-year-old to decide to do such a big challenge - not many kids would do something like this and he did it in great spirits.”

Over the past two years the resourceful teenager has, among other things, sold 15 cakes, run 15km in two days, sourced 15 auction prizes and 15 raffle prizes, played 15 different sports and dared himself to stay silent for 15 hours.

He also convinced celebrities including Nigel Owens, Adil Ray and Marian Keyes to tweet about his challenge #15B415.

Sam’s teacher, Matthew Pritchard, added: “We are extremely proud of Sam’s achievement, he has always been an extremely conscientious and driven young man but with his #15B415 challenge he outdid himself.

“To raise any amount of money is brilliant, but for a cause so close to his heart and to raise almost £9,000, with schoolwork, extracurricular activities and in the middle of a global pandemic is nigh on unbelievable.

“Well done Sam, a great example to us all.”