Cycling couple raise thousands for maternity unit in daughter's memory

Abbie Rodger and Josh Edwards with midwife Kirsty Malcolm

Abbie Rodger and Josh Edwards raised the money for Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital, where their daughter Sunny Edwards was born in August this year.

The couple had found out two days earlier that her heart had stopped beating, and were given time to spend with their daughter in the maternity ward's bereavement suite.

To raise money for the Willow Suite, the couple from Bilbrook cycled 94 miles from Wolverhampton to Oxford during Baby Loss Awareness week.

27-year-old Miss Rodger said: “The time we got to spend with our little girl in the Willow Suite, and the care, kindness and patience of the midwives and other staff from New Cross was a lifeline in the most traumatic and heart-breaking time of our lives.

“We’d like to thank nurses Ena and Hayley in particular, who were both incredible.

“Alongside the time we were given to spend with Sunny, we were given beautiful things such as a memory box with a glass angel, certificate of life, a photo book, teddies and more. We hold on to these tight every day and will do forever.

“While speaking to the midwives, we learnt how the furniture and little touches in the rooms are reliant on donations. We would like to help ensure the Willow Suite is able to continue to provide other families who sadly find themselves in this situation the same level of care and comfort in what is ultimately one of the most distressing things they will likely experience.”

The couple are planning to continue fundraising for baby loss charities such as Sands, Looking After Parents and Siblings, and the Lily Mae Foundation.

Bereavement midwife Carole Sadler said: “Raising awareness of baby loss for their daughter Sunny, they have supported each other and given back to the Willow Suite.