High Street house covered in bras for breast cancer awareness

Diane Podmore from Albrighton raises money/awareness for Breast Cancer every October. She has decorated her town house with around 300 bras

Diane Podmore raises money for cancer charities every year with fundraisers and this year has covered her whole house in underwear for the month of October.

The 62 year-old from Albrighton has covered her High Street house in more than 300 bras that she has collected and uses every year to raise awareness for breast cancer research.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and on October 22, people around the country 'wear it pink' to raise money and help support research and care.

Diane said she likes to do crazy things each year to make people aware of the problem and encourage them to check for signs of cancer, and specifically breast cancer.

Diane's work has meant there is a permanent bra collection point at the Albrighton Library for anyone who needs one for no cost.

She has gotten numerous people in the community involved this year to raise as much money as possible.

"People going past have been taking photos and videos so I'm glad to see it's raising attention," she said.

"This year and last you can't do much in terms of events so I have roped in a few organisations to help me raise money. I have a couple of local bars involved doing raffles for me throughout the month.

"The new manager of the Co-op is going to wear a tutu and a pink wig all day on October 22 and they will have a cake stall outside the shop. I have roped a lot of people in to help me this year.

"I must have about 300 bras hanging from my house from the third floor to the garden. My neighbour has put them through her window as well.

"I have collected bras the past few years to donate to those in need and all the money raised goes to Breast Cancer Research. There is now a permanent bra collection bank in the library in Albrighton for anyone who needs one."

Diane's house is on the High Street in Albrighton and is unmissable thanks to her new decorations.