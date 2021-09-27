Mother in need of kidney transplant edges closer to £55,000 target

Susan Buckler, 40, pictured with her niece Samantha Holmes

Susan Buckler, 40, of Bridgewater Close, Walsall Wood was born with kidney disease and for the last 10 years has needed dialysis as her organs no longer work.

For the first few years it was peritoneal dialysis, where waste was removed from her blood through the night at home.

After she contracted sepsis the switch was made to hemodialysis, where her blood is filtered at Wolverhampton Dialysis Unit three times a week.

"It is a difficult condition to live with," said Susan whose nickname is "Cheeky".

"I always knew I would end up on dialysis, and if I did not have the treatment I would die."

Susan says she is, however, unable to undergo the four hours of dialysis treatment required at each session as anything over three hours leaves her "feeling terrible", "exhausted" and with severe headaches.

As a result she says she is unable to have a kidney transplant on the NHS and is seeking a private operation.

"I phoned a private clinic in London and they said it would cost £55,000," said Susan.

"We have raised £17,000 so far - everyone has been fantastic.

"I would absolutely like to thank everyone who has helped me - I could not have done it without them.

"We held a fun day at the Four Crosses pub in Shelfield which raised £1,600 and a fun day at The Gunners bar in Bloxwich which raised £1,366.

"There has been donations from friends and family, and there has been an anonymous donation of £500."

Susan's son, Keiran and his friends did a 13-hour pub crawl raising more than £1,000 and Serina Russell and staff at the Underground Tattoo Studio in Walsall held a "tattoo-athon" raising £3,000 by working for free.

Susan said a skydive was being planned together with a Christmas Fete and her hope is that the money will be raised in the next few months.

The theft of a collection jar at the Shelfield Fish Bar on Lichfield Road upset her.

"How could someone do that?" she said.

"I was absolutely gutted.".

Susan admitted that she has felt like giving up.

"My son Kieran inspired me to keep going," she said.

"He made me promise to fight."