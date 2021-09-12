Friends taking on challenge for Motor Neurone Disease charity

Andrew Moult and Simon Woodward are doing a month 500 cycling challenge to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in memory of Ken Whittingham, who ran the deaf centre in Walsall

Andrew Moult and Simon Woodward from Pelsall have taken on a 500-mile cycling challenge to raise the funds for Motor Neurone Disease and to honour the memory of a friend.

Ken Whittingham died in 2015 of the disease, which affects the muscles and brain, and Andrew said the way Ken died was one of the main things pushing him on to do the ride.

He said: "Ken was a gentleman, an absolute gentleman, who thought of others before himself and was an inspiration to many, so he's sadly missed by everyone.

"We saw the effect the disease had on him - after being told he had 10 years left, then five, and lived for two before dying in his sleep, and it was truly awful to see."

For Andrew, the challenge is particularly difficult as he uses a hand bike due to being unable to use his legs, but he said the charity was worth the effort.

He said: "I started this challenge on September 6 and have done 166.2 miles to date, with another 14 planned for tomorrow.

"It's not been easy due to my health as I've got problems with my lungs and my heart and I've got Addison's disease, so I've had to pace myself and not go too far.

"However, I go out and do what I can do, and I make sure it's a nice journey with lots of good scenery and I have people waving to me and cheering me on."

Andrew said he was aiming to complete his challenge by October 4, while Simon would take 50 Saturdays to do his due to work commitments.

He said that people should think about the effects of such a disease and said donations would help fund the research into preventative measures and a cure.

He said: "Motor Neurone Disease is so horrific and there's not a lot of funding for it, so the more funding we can pull in, the better.

"It doesn't matter how much, every penny counts and it will help a lot more people to have a chance in the future, find preventative measures and, maybe, even a cure.

"Without those donations, however, that's just not possible."