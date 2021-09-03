Woman, 92, in hospital after being impaled on bannister

Stock photo

Emergency workers including the Midlands Air Ambulance were scrambled to the scene in Wombourne where the 92-year-old woman was on the first-floor landing.

Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service said the elderly woman had accidentally impaled herself on the stairs bannister.

She was given pain relief before being lifted off the bannister by fire crews and taken to the major trauma centre in Birmingham for treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “An elderly woman was taken to a major trauma centre after being injured in her home.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene in Wombourne just after 9am.

"The woman was treated for potentially serious injuries and received advanced trauma care on scene. She was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham; the doctor from the aircraft travelled with her.”

Crews based at Wolverhampton and Cannock fire stations attended the house in Ounsdale Road along with the technical rescue team based at Wednesbury.