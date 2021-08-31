Lifesaving charity asks for public backing as Air Ambulance Week prepares to take off

The week raises awareness of the lifesaving work of air ambulance charities across the UK and is organised by Air Ambulances UK.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity will be joining in a campaign called Every Second Counts and Every Penny Matters.

It highlights how air ambulance charities rapidly deliver advanced, lifesaving pre-hospital emergency care directly to some of the most seriously ill and injured patients.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is one of 21 air ambulance operators that brings the hospital to the patient when every second counts towards survival, attending an average of 13 lifesaving missions a week across the Midlands.

Each air ambulance mission costs, on average, around £2,500 and each of the charity’s critical care car missions costs an average of £224.

All of its daily lifesaving missions are funded by public donations, meaning every penny matters.

People across Shropshire are being asked to support the charity during Air Ambulance Week to ensure it can continue to save the lives of people like Yasmin Jukes, who was treated by its aircrew after fainting and falling down the stairs at her home in Whitchurch.

She sustained a traumatic brain injury, multiple bleeds and blood clots to the brain, a fractured skull, severe swelling to the brain and an open fracture on her finger. Her condition was very serious.

Yasmin said: “When I was told about the care and treatment I received, I realised how important the air ambulance response was.

"Midlands Air Ambulance Charity played a vital role in stabilising patients and getting them to hospital within good time.”

To celebrate Air Ambulance Week, Air Ambulances UK, Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland and Raffolux, the online raffle company, have partnered to launch the 'Every Second Counts’ prize draw, where people can enter to win an Audi Q3 and support their local air ambulance charity.

Emma Gray, chief operating officer for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Air Ambulance Week is always something that we are keen to get involved with and support.

“Following the success of our Air30 rapid response raffle, earlier this year, which funded 120 lifesaving missions, we are pleased to be supporting Air Ambulances UK’s Every Second Counts prize draw, which will see our service and the wider air ambulance community supported for future lifesaving missions.”