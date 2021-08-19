No limits as wellbeing charity wins £10,000 lottery award

Simply Limitless chief Paul Raper celebrates the National Lottery award

Simply Limitless, in Kidderminster, has been awarded £10,000 from the National Lottery's Awards for All fund to help it improve the facilities at its centre in Puxton Lane.

Simply Limitless is a support network and activity hub for the local community, helping people through one-to-one engagement, family support groups, mental health support and a full range of fitness activities.

The centre has been recognised by healthcare professionals as an essential support provider to vulnerable and isolated people, with more than 250 people attending the centre each week.

Those attending, who include parents with young children, older adults, teenagers and young adults, have a range of 15 sessions each week of various activities.

The funding will help help improve the space at the centre, including reducing trip hazards and making hygiene improvements, energy efficiency improvements and the provision of a hearing loops and additional exercise equipment for its Megamovers and Megafitness exercise sessions.

Paul Raper, CEO of Simply Limitless, said: "We are really thankful to the National Lottery and those who take part as the funding is making a real difference to people’s lives. For those who have lost hope we have been able to be a lifeline.

"This funding means we can continue to provide our services at the highest level of care.

"Working with partners such as Onside Advocacy, we are delivering an important programme called People Like Us, which supports people of all ages who are struggling with loneliness to reconnect and meet people and gain a sense of community.

"Funding and support of this nature is so important to seeing a material change in people’s lives."

Two of the clients of the charity have spoken about what Simply Limitless has done to help them.

One client, who has had to deal with the death of both his daughter and wife at the end of 2020, said: "I have found something great, coming down to the centre has done wonders for me from both a physical and mental point of view."

Another client, who attends the centre regularly said: "I have had the happiest week in seven years due to coming to Limitless, following my struggle with depression."