Mental health hospital workers ‘slammed doors on patients’ before site was shut down

Eldertree Lodge in Market Drayton. Photo: Google

Two incidents were caught on CCTV in which doors were slammed or forced shut on a patient, a report released today reveals.

A Care Quality Commission (CQC) report said there had also been multiple examples where staff at Eldertree Lodge pulled or dragged a patient in an attempt to move them to the ward seclusion room.

The CQC said it had examined CCTV of six incidents at the 41-bed hospital in Ashley, run by Coveberry Limited for patients with a learning disability or autism, which were specific to one ward between February 27 and April 13.

The report was written after an unannounced inspection of the site on May 20 2021 and a follow-up visit on June 3 specifically to review CCTV footage.

The CQC acted to close the hospital, between Market Drayton and Stoke-on-Trent, in June after it said people using the service were at sustained risk of harm.

A previous inspection in March had rated the unit as inadequate, and the latest report found failings had not been addressed and people continued to receive unsafe care.

Commenting on the latest report, Debbie Ivanova, CQC deputy chief inspector for people with a learning disability and autistic people, said: “After our March inspection found people were at risk of harm at Eldertree Lodge, we supported Coveberry Limited to help it improve the care it provided its patients by identifying areas it urgently needed to address.

“Disappointingly, progress was not made. Our subsequent inspection, in May and June, found people continued to receive unsafe care. In some cases, people were subjected to abuse and interactions that lacked compassion, dignity or respect. This is unacceptable and people deserved better.

“Additionally, the environment was unhygienic and poorly maintained, as well as blighted by blind spots, which undermined staff observation of patients.

“The lack of progress between the two inspections did not assure us Coveberry could deliver the change it desperately needed to make at Eldertree Lodge. Consequently, we took action to close the hospital. Closing a service is a last resort, but we do not hesitate to act proportionally when people are at risk of harm or receiving poor care.”

The 18-page report stated: “Closed circuit television camera footage showed staff ill-treatment and abuse of patients.

“We were not assured the provider always referred staff to registered bodies for further investigation following incidents of concern.

“We saw multiple examples where staff pulled or dragged a patient in an attempt to move them to the ward seclusion room.

“We saw two examples where staff slammed or forced doors shut on a patient without regard for the potential of their actions to injure the patient.

“All incidents demonstrated ill-treatment or abuse and the use of inappropriate restrictive techniques by one or more of the staff members present.”