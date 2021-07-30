New NHS centres plan for non-emergencies

Health chiefs say the proposed Community Diagnostic Hubs would not treat people but would be a "convenient" place to have people's symptoms investigated.

But the plans are still in the early stages – with no locations being earmarked for the three or four hubs and more work expected to be undertaken, chiefs say.

The move, however, could see CT and MRI scans, X-Rays, ultrasound, blood tests, lung function tests and heart monitoring, and other tests held at the hubs.

And this would help to increase capacity in the diagnostic services, due to the investment in the hubs, and would also reduce pressure on hospitals in the county.

Dr Gary Free, a GP and clinical lead for the Community Diagnostic Hubs project, said: "Investigating symptoms is absolutely key in improving the health of local people and we believe these hubs could help get test results to both general practice and hospitals in a quicker and more efficient way.

"The majority of the tests we are looking at are currently carried out in hospitals. For patients that can mean a considerable journey, finding a place to park and getting to the right part of a large and complex building. Sometimes tests are cancelled because more urgent cases need to be dealt with. We think we can improve on this."

Health chiefs believe the investment would improve the way services are provided for people with a range of conditions – and could streamline the process for patients in the county.

Dr Free added: "We believe diagnostic hubs could make getting these test results more efficient, and easier for people to access. We would also aim to provide services seven days a week and extend opening hours into the evening.

"They would not deliver emergency diagnostic tests that need an immediate turn-around. That would still be done in hospital and be available 24 hours a day. We wouldn’t just be investing in new facilities. We are also looking at improving equipment and extra training and skills for our staff.

"We really want to make sure everyone has a chance to give us their feedback so we can use it to help improve services."