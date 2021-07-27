Digital pharmacy offering same-day prescription delivery launches in Birmingham

Phlo Digital Pharmacy (Phlo) initially launched its service in London in early 2020 and its second site in Birmingham is its first pharmacy outside of the capital.

Phlo’s on-demand, same-day delivery service combines four-hour delivery slots with regular updates and live tracking.

It is a registered NHS pharmacy and also provides a national mail order service.

Its app saves patients time in ordering and managing their medication by liaising directly with the GP and sending reminder notifications when they are due to run out of medication.

Patients’ prescriptions are sent directly from their GP to Phlo via the electronic prescription service.

Phlo’s pharmacy then dispenses and delivers their prescriptions for free in under four hours in its same-day delivery zone.

People can order prescriptions to a location of their choice.

Naila Dad, Phlo’s chief pharmacy officer, said: “Increasingly more patients are realising the benefits and convenience of managing their healthcare digitally, as highlighted by the recent pandemic.

"At Phlo, we're proud to be combining technology with outstanding patient care to offer our patients the pharmacy experience they deserve.

"Since we launched in early 2020, we have seen a significant increase in our patient numbers, highlighting patient demand for our same-day delivery service.”

Having raised over £1.65 million in investment via a crowdfunding initiative, allowing Phlo to expand its same-day prescription delivery service to Birmingham, the company is determined to become ingrained in the city’s communities.

Nadeem Sarwar, founder and CEO of Phlo Digital Pharmacy, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have launched Phlo’s same-day pharmacy service in Birmingham, offering patients an easier, more convenient and, above all, safe way to manage their prescriptions.

"Our pharmacy is based in the heart of the city, employing local pharmacy staff and courier drivers.

"We look forward to engaging with the people of Birmingham, ensuring that our service makes their lives easier by removing the hassle and stress of managing their prescriptions.”

Phlo is the only digital pharmacy service in the UK to offer same-day prescription deliveries which are trackable on a live map.

To date, it has more than 14,000 registered NHS and private patients.