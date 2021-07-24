Big challenge underway for Compton Care

Ready to take part in the challenge are, front, Brendon Turner, with support from Hugh Porter and Anita Lonsbrough

Organisers have warned those taking part that the challenge will prove to be even tougher than on previous occasions.

The team of 18 Black Country friends will take part in the two-day event, which started on Saturday, and they hope to raise tens of thousands of pounds to fund the care of people living with terminal illnesses.

Participants will be cycling a total of 220 miles and they will also be trekking 67 miles across the Peak District in aid of charity.

The Lord Bilston Big Challenge is a bi-annual event that raises money for Wolverhampton-based charity Compton Care and in memory of the late Lord Bilston, Dennis Turner.

The challenge is run by Lord Bilston’s son, Brendon Turner, 43, who will be leading the 18-strong team as they cycle the hundreds of miles and scale three mountains in just 48 hours.

This year, challengers aim to raise a record-breaking £25,000 for their chosen charity to continue providing outstanding care to people in Wolverhampton and the surrounding areas.

The gruelling event is the fourth to be organised by Brendon and he is now hoping the public will get behind the fundraisers in their bid to reach their £25,000 target,

The money would fund the equivalent of 88 visits by Compton specialist nurses to patients in their own homes.

Brendon said: “There aren’t enough words to express how grateful we are to Compton for the care and dedication they showed, not only to my dad but the whole family.

"No wage or salary would have been enough to repay the love and affection shown by the nurses from Compton Care.

“I am just keeping my dad’s memory alive in a positive way, while at the same time helping out a really caring and important charity.

“The pandemic meant we couldn’t put on a challenge last year and all of the team know it was a really tough year financially for Compton. We’re more determined than ever to smash our target, and we’d really love it if the public could get behind us.”